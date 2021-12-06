Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park returns in time for the holiday season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to learn more about their Wild Holidays just in time for the holiday season.

Wild Holidays at the Safari Park offers amazing displays of lights, holiday entertainment, music, tasty treats, great shopping, and and remarkable wildlife.

Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will take place select dates from Dec. 11 through Jan. 2. During Wild Holidays, the Safari Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with holiday festivities from 4-8 p.m. (Specific dates: Dec. 11–12, 18–19, 20–23, and 26-31, 2021; and Jan.1–2, 2022.)

Allie goes into more detail in the interview.