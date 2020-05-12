Wild Wonders offers online experiences during ‘Phase 2’ of reopening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With safety and health precautions exceeding all criteria for Phase 2 businesses, Wild Wonders is now accepting bookings for their onsite Animal Experience tours.

Although applying for aid from federal, state, or local programs, no money has materialized, according to Kimberly Wright, Wild Wonders’ Managing Director/Programs Manager.

Distance learning afforded some new live and prerecorded video channels for revenue, but they were not enough to sustain the financial needs of the animals and staff.

Anticipating eminent announcements from Governor Newsom and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Wild Wonders hopes to soon welcome visitors for some exercise in the great outdoors and for a private, safe, and unique educational and recreational experience.