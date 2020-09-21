Wild Wonders reopens to the public offering private tours and a safari experience





Wild Wonders was forced to close to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Director, Jackie Navarro said 80% of their revenue was lost from being closed and they are excited they’re able to finally welcome back the public. Wild Wonders is now offering private tours for families to come and have a hands on, animal experience. You can also book a safari tour. On the tour, you’re able to bring your own food and beverage while you relax under the sunset with face to face interaction with wildlife.

Visit: wildwonders.org to purchase a gift card or book your tour!