Wildfire spreads near homes in Ramona





RAMONA (CNS) – A brush fire blackened scores of open acres Wednesday in the area of Barnett Ranch County Preserve, threatening homes and prompting evacuations as crews fought the flames by ground and air.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 11:30 a.m. off San Vicente Road, near Bunnie King Lane in Ramona, Cal Fire San Diego reported.

With the flames spreading over hilly open terrain toward rural neighborhoods, deputies cleared people out of homes closest to the burn area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Homes were evacuated along dozens of roadways, including Alex Court, Arena Drive, Ashley Road, Barona Mesa Road, Barrego Way, Bassett Court, Bassett Way, Bristlewood Drive, Bunnie King Lane, Calistoga Place, Carmena Road, Casa De Carol, Chuck Wagon Road, Daylight Place, Dye Road, Equestrian Trail, Everett Place, Forest Hill Drive, Gem Lane, Glenn Ellen Way, Green Glen Road, Gunn Stage Road, Hampson Place, Isla Del Rey, Jean Ann Lane, Juniper Field Trail, Kathriner Place, Keyser Road, Lagewaart Road, Little Klondike Road, Moonglow Court, Moonglow Drive, Mountain Lane, Oakley Court, Oakley Road, Oak Springs Road, Open View Road, Painted Rock Road, Ramona Street, Royal Vista Drive, Scarbery Road, Scarbery Way, Sedona Drive, Serra Way, Southern Oak Road, Spangler Peak Road, Springwood Drive, Tombill Road, Vista Vicente Drive, Warnock Drive and Wildcat Canyon Road.

People living in areas surrounding those zones were advised to be prepared to leave their neighborhoods if necessary.

As of early afternoon, the fire had charred an estimated 103 acres as crews fought it on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, Cal Fire Captain Mike Cornette said.

Authorities established a temporary shelter for the evacuees at Olive Peirce Middle School, 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.