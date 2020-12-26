Wilkerson Consulting Agency has 1st Annual “Shop Mom & Pop” Online Holiday Market

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wilkerson Consulting Agency saw the need to provide local small businesses a platform to sell their products after many experienced abruptly canceled vending events.

Wilkerson Consulting Agency CEO, Traci Wilkerson Steckel said, “we already knew many of these businesses were struggling and wanted to give them this platform to carry our their business for the holidays, by producing this online event and giving them a free virtual vending space in their holiday market and also provide the public with a COVID-safe place to get their last-minute holiday shopping done in one place.”

For more information on how to participate click here.