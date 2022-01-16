Will Dugan from Boulder, Colorado, crosses finish line first in Carlsbad Marathon





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Will Dugan, originally a professional cyclist from Boulder, Colorado, finished first in the full Carlsbad Marathon on Sunday morning.

This was his very first marathon and he finished 26 miles in a little more than 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Congratulations, Will!

As it turns out, Dugan is the Owner and CEO of Vafels, a line of plant-based, vegan waffles for athletes.

To learn more about Dugan’s waffles, visit vafels.com.

Follow Vafels on Instagram here.

