Will Dugan from Boulder, Colorado, crosses finish line first in Carlsbad Marathon
CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Will Dugan, originally a professional cyclist from Boulder, Colorado, finished first in the full Carlsbad Marathon on Sunday morning.
This was his very first marathon and he finished 26 miles in a little more than 2 hours and 36 minutes.
Congratulations, Will!
As it turns out, Dugan is the Owner and CEO of Vafels, a line of plant-based, vegan waffles for athletes.
