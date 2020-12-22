Will Gavin Newsom appoint Lorena Gonzalez to be next Secretary of State?

UPDATE: The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint Shirley Weber to become California’s next Secretary of State.

The LA Times report reads, “Gov. Gavin Newsom will take swift action Tuesday to fill the newly vacant post of California secretary of state by selecting Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber to serve as the state’s chief elections officer, the result of his decision to appoint incumbent Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate. Weber, a 72-year-old retired professor and San Diego legislator, has earned a reputation for taking on tough issues at the state Capitol. She would be only the fourth woman to ever hold the position and the first Black woman to do so in state history.”

In response, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted, “While, I would’ve loved the opportunity to serve, I fully appreciate the need to amplify Black women in our state. Shirley Weber is an icon and will serve California well.

I feel very strongly about voting rights, that's why I was running for Secretary of State. While, I would've loved the opportunity to serve, I fully appreciate the need to amplify Black women in our state. Shirley Weber is an icon and will serve California well. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) December 22, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KUSI) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be California’s first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of the state’s population.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement.

Padilla was widely expected to be Newsom’s pick, as the two are longtime political allies. Newsom faced competing pressures to appoint a Latino to the seat and to appoint a Black woman, as Harris was the only Black woman in the chamber.

Padilla, 47, has been California’s top elections official since 2015. In that position, he’s overseen California’s vast elections apparatus, including the rollout of a more robust vote-by-mail system. In the November election, California mailed a ballot to every single registered voter. Prior to that, he oversaw the implementation of the Voter’s Choice Act, a 2016 law that allowed counties to mail all registered voters a ballot.

He’ll hold the Senate seat through 2022, when he will have to run for reelection. Harris hasn’t given a date for her resignation, but she will be inaugurated as vice president on Jan. 20.

Directly after Newsom’s announcement, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sent out an email congratulating Padilla, and confirming that she is “still committed to taking on” the role of Secretary of State if Governor Newsom chooses to appoint her.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez authored California’s AB 5, which forces companies to reclassify independent contractors as employees. The legislation was extremely controversial as thousands of Californians lost their jobs as a result.

Gonzalez refuted this claim live on KUSI News, saying “there is no indication that there are thousands of people out of work.”

Gonzalez’s legislation was aimed at the gig-economy companies, specifically rideshare giants Uber and Lyft. The regulations of AB 5 forced Uber & Lyft to threaten to leave California, and even suspend their services altogether in August of 2020.

As the companies began bracing to suspend services, an appeals court put on hold a ruling requiring Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, staving off a possible shutdown of the ride-hailing services. The decision by the state’s 1st District Court of Appeal averted threats by Uber and Lyft to shutter all California operations at midnight. Uber officials said earlier this week they would likely shut down, and Lyft issued a statement earlier Thursday saying its operations would be halting at midnight.

California voters then passed Proposition 22 during the 2020 election, delivering a stinging rebuke to Assemblywoman Gonzalez’s legislation. Supporters applauded the outcome, saying drivers would be able to maintain their independence while accessing new benefits such as a guaranteed minimum wage and health care subsidies.

But the so called gig-economy was not the only industry threatened by the regulations of AB 5.

KUSI News interviewed dozens of people from various industries who were hurt by AB 5, the large majority of which say they chose to work as an independent contractor, and didn’t want to be forced to reclassify as an employee. All of KUSI’s interviews on AB 5 can be read here: www.kusi.com/ab5

I know with today's historic appointment, @AlexPadilla4CA will make us proud as our state's next Senator and ensure Californians have the representation we need in Washington. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) December 22, 2020

Gonzalez’s complete email about Newsom’s announcement is below:

“Governor Newsom has officially selected Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the Senate vacancy left by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. ​ I’d like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to both Secretary Padilla and the Governor. This was a monumental decision for our state, and I have every confidence that Alex will be an invaluable addition to the United States Senate. I look forward to supporting him in our efforts to make progressive change and stand up to Mitch McConnell. As you may know, Governor Newsom is now tasked with appointing our next Secretary of State. I want to make it clear that I’m still committed to taking on this role, and I would be honored if you could add your name to the growing list of leaders and organizations who are supporting my bid to fill this seat.”

