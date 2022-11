Will Gov. Gavin Newsom run for president in 2024?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians wait apprehensively following Trump’s announcement that he will be running for President in 2024; many expect the state’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, to run as the Democratic candidate.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Political Analyst Tom Del Beccaro to discuss the possibility that Newsom will run in 2024.