Will Judge Gill decided to place SVP in Borrego Springs community? Hearing for Michael Martinez to be held Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tomorrow is the day where Judge Gill will make the decision on whether he is going to place sexually violent predators in Borrego Springs communities.

The neighbors and community of Borrego Springs are hoping that the judge will make the correct and common sense decision to not place the SVPs there.

Borrego is a close knit town- all of Borrego stand together in keeping it the way it is. They don’t want to change their ways.

Sarah Thompson, Community Activist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the community’s hope for Friday’s hearing.