Will people from hot spots like Arizona be allowed to visit San Diego without a mandatory quarantine?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors, and fines if they don’t self-isolate, from states with rising coronavirus cases, KUSI News asked San Diego County Health Officials, could there be a similar order put in place for San Diego County since we are the premier destination for Arizona residents to spend time vacationing.

With Fourth Of July less than two weeks away, KUSI believes thousands of Arizona residents will make their way to our county to celebrate America’s birthday.

After New York, New Jersey and Connecticut mandated a 14-day quarantine for people visiting from states with rising cases, like Arizona for example, KUSI wanted to inform our audience what our local leaders think about the issue. Especially since San Diego is one of the most popular cities in the state for people from Arizona to visit.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher lectured us saying, “New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are states.” Continuing to explain, “State governments with governors, and so the question about if our state will do that will probably best be directed to our state government, or the governor.” Watch Fletcher’s answer below.

KUSI News did reach out to Governor Newsom to find out their policy on the issue. We asked, “Are you concerned about Arizona tourists coming into San Diego for the Fourth of July holiday weekend? Will there be a quarantine protocol in regard to Arizona tourists? Is there a plan to handle tourism into the state in regard to COVID-19 exposure?”

Governor Newsom’s office responded with the following information:

“Can share with you that now, more than ever, it’s critical Californians and visitors to the state continue to follow state and local public health guidelines, such as staying home when we don’t need to be out, wearing face coverings in public, keeping physical distance from others and washing hands frequently to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Decisions to allow for counties to reopen limited businesses and activities with modifications to reduce risk are guided by science and data, with the goal of limiting the risk of COVID-19 for employees and customers. It’s also important to note that the state’s face coverings guidance applies to all individuals in California, including residents and visitors. Here are the critical precautions we continue to share, if you’d also like to provide them to your viewers: Stay home whenever possible. It’s the safest place for everyone.

Wear a face covering when you leave the house.

Maintain six feet of physical distance whenever possible. Continue washing your hands diligently.”

As a result, KUSI concludes that there will be no restrictions on outside travel to the state, or San Diego County, from the so called “hot spots.”