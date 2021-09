Will San Diego County be next to require vaccination proof for businesses?

SAN DIEOG (KUSI) -Earlier this week, Los Angeles County announced restaurants and bars will soon have to ask customers for proof of vaccination upon entry.

Could San Diego County be the next in line to require proof of vaccination for restaurant-goers? Attorney Michael Curran came on to Good Evening San Diego to discuss the legality of such an order, and if he thinks San Diego will follow in LA’s footsteps.