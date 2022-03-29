Will Smith issues apology for slapping Chris Rock at Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Oscar-winning actor Will Smith issued a public apology addressing Chris Rock Monday for slapping the comedian onstage at the Academy Awards after he made an off-color joke about his wife.

Jada Pinkett Smith has a medical condition known as alopecia that affects hair growth and Rock joked about her hair condition while opening for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Smith then stormed the stage, slapped him, and told him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth, using expletives to convey his point.

Smith then returned to the stage later to accept his award for Best Actor in “King Richard.”

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith’s apology began.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote.