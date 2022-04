Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock a display of ‘toxic masculinity’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Will Smith’s slap at Chris Rock on the night of the 94th Academy Awards was an act of reacting, rather than responding, and was a public display of the actor’s toxic masculinity, says Dr. Brian Alman from Trusage.

Dr. Alman himself joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss toxic masculinity and how to respond rather than react to emotional situations.