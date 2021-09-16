Will the recall election results effect the ‘Let Them Breathe’ movement?

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Parent group “Let Them Breathe” held another rally in Carlsbad to advocate for mask-choice for all K-12 students all over California.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Carlsbad with the rally’s organizers to discuss whether or not the recall’s outcome would have any bearings on their movement, and more specifically, their ongoing lawsuit against the state.

