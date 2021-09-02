William J. Oakes Boys & Girls Club reopens and adds new sports court

For the first time in 18 months the William J. Oakes Boys & Girls Club has reopened their doors. Now all 19 of the Boys & Girls Clubs in the Greater San Diego area have reopened to the community.

At the Oakes Club they have also opened a new sports court. The new sports court was made possible by a $20,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare to the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Diego with the aim to help kids stay active, play outside and develop healthy habits.

Were at the William J Oakes Boys & Girls Club in Logan Heights. They are back open and had this brand new sports court donated! @BGCGSD @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/qwKbCjC8Nd — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) September 1, 2021