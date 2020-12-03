Willow Fire burns 30 acres in Rancho San Diego, now 50% contained





EL CAJON (KUSI) – A brush fire in the unincorporated Rancho San Diego area near El Cajon burned 30 acres and was 50% contained Thursday morning after destroying one home and damaging six others, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Willow Glen Drive and precautionary evacuations were underway for residents in the 2500 block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 1:20 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego reported the fire’s spread had been stopped at 25 acres and the blaze was 5% contained.

As of 8 a.m., the blaze was 50% contained and had burned roughly 30 acres, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said. The blaze, dubbed the Willow Fire, damaged six structures and destroyed one home.

Firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire because it was “boxed in” by the roads and residential communities in the area where it sparked, Shoots said.

At around 3:45 a.m., the sheriff’s department announced that all evacuation orders had been lifted for the area impacted by the wildfire. Those areas included:

–Brabham Street

–Wind River Road

–Lime Rock

–Sonnet Street

–Bridgehampton Place

–Concours Court

–Jarama Court

–Aspen Lane

–Seca Street

–Sawgrass Street

–Sea Pines Road

–Congressional Drive

–Wingfoot Place

–Augusta Court

Authorities initially shut down Willow Glenn Drive between Steel Canyon Road and Hillsdale Drive, but it was reopened by 8 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported and details about what sparked the blaze were not immediately available.