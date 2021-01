Wilsey Asset Management shares what to expect finacnially in 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many people experienced economic shocks in 2020 from job losses to closed businesses.

Now that the new year is upon us The President and CEO of Wilsey Management joined Good Morning San Diego to take a look at what we can expect financially this year.

Brent Wilsey discussed projections for interest rates and inflation if the housing market continues to climb and if 2021 equities could return to normal.