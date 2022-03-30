Win a house in Pacific beach in the 18th annual San Diego Giving Back Raffle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 18th annual San Diego Giving Back Raffle benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

This year participants have the chance of winning a multimillion-dollar home one block from the Pacific Beach shoreline or thousands of other prizes.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with President and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Chuck Day, about this huge prize

Additional details can be found here: https://sdraffle.com/house