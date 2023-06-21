Wings Over Miramar Flight Line 5K happening Saturday June 24

MIRAMAR (KUSI) – The commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Col. Thomas M. Bedell, invites the San Diego community and all running enthusiasts to join us on June 24th at 8:00 am, to run the “Wings Over Miramar – Flight Line 5k.”

Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) is hosting “Wings Over Miramar – Flight Line 5k” which is now open to the public for registration. Come and run alongside the Marines of MCAS Miramar with music, local food, and some of the aircraft based here in San Diego.

“We cordially invite our fellow San Diegans to experience Miramar in a very unique way, by getting to actually run a race on the runways. The Wings over Miramar Flight Line 5K provides an incredible opportunity for our neighbors to see their air station and aircraft, and most importantly meet the amazing Marines and Sailors who defend our Nation. We hope to see you there,” said Bedell.

Registration is open with limited availability. This is a rare opportunity to see MCAS Miramar and learn about the Marine Corps mission. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for kids 12 years and under, and $30 for active duty members. Bring your families and friends to one of the most storied air stations in the United States!

For registration information, please visit the MCCS website at MCCSMiramar.com/WingsOverMiramar