Winter storm brings much needed water and snow to Southern California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cold, windy and occasionally wet conditions will continue across San Diego County through Wednesday, with widespread rain and mountain snow possible before things warm up later in the week.

“Hazardous travel is expected, especially through the mountains,” according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning will be in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County mountains, with snow accumulating up to a foot in some areas, with as much as 18 inches on higher peaks.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, at Pine Hill Fire Station and Pine Valley, there was 1.84 inches of rain recorded over the past two days. At Lake Cuyamaca, there was 1.74 inches of rain recorded over the past two days. There was .89 of a inch of rain recorded at Brown Field and .79 of an inch of rain recorded in San Ysidro over the past two days.

Records low temperatures were recorded in Ramona and Idyllwild on Tuesday. It was 53 degrees in Ramona. The previous record low was 54 set in 2019. It was 34 degrees in Idyllwild. The previous record low was 35 in 2018.

A high wind warning will be in place until 9 p.m. in San Diego County deserts, with gusts up to 70 mph possible, bringing the potential for downed trees and power lines, and creating difficult travel conditions for high- profile vehicles, forecasters said.

A high wind warning will be in effect until 4 p.m. for San Diego County mountains, and a freeze watch will be in effect Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Forecasters said coastal slopes could receive more than an inch of rain, and coastal areas could get a half-inch before the storms moves on.

“There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms for late this afternoon into early Wednesday morning,” according to the NWS. “Snow levels around 3,500 to 4,000 feet (Tuesday) morning will fall to 2,000 to 2,500 feet for late (Tuesday night) into Wednesday morning. Showers will continue on Wednesday with greatest coverage in the mountains and in San Diego County. Showers will end from the northwest late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.”

Drier and warmer conditions are expected to develop by Thursday and continue into early next week.