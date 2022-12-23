Over 7,000 flights cancelled internationally day before Christmas Eve





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 7,000 flights were canceled on Dec. 23 across the globe, according to data by FlightAware.

United States cancellations were in large part due to a once-in-a-generation winter surge that continues to sweep across the middle and eastern thirds of the nation.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego International Airport to talk with those waiting for flights about cancellations and their affects on holiday plans.