Winter storm hits San Diego mountains, could drop foot of snow

MOUNT LAGUNA (KUSI) – Most folks who don’t live around San Diego think of the region as year-round beach town.

While that may be true, the mountains surrounding San Diego bring in all four seasons — including a winter wonderland.

Freezing rain has turned into blowing snow Tuesday as San Diegans could see about a foot of snow on the mountain.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Mount Laguna with more details on current conditions.