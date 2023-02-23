Winter storm wreaks havoc across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – On Feb. 21 a winter storm brought high winds, cold temperatures, rain and even hail to San Diego County. Parts of Alpine saw low elevation snow that coated the ground. Several trees fell across the county as well, some damaging homes and cars.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced four school districts will be closed on Wednesday because of the inclement weather.

They are:

— Julian Union Elementary

— Julian Union High School

— Mountain Empire Unified

— Spencer Valley

“A cold and showery pattern will continue across the area on Thursday and Friday and possibly into next weekend as another cold low pressure system moves southward near or just off the California coast,” according to the NWS. “Those differences will impact when and where periods of heavier precipitation might occur.”

A winter storm watch will be in effect through Saturday afternoon in the San Diego County mountains, with forecasters calling for “heavy snow” and winds gusting as high as 90 mph. The strongest winds are expected through Wednesday, with the best chances of significant snowfall on Thursday and Friday. According to the NWS, travel “could be very difficult to impossible.”

A high wind warning is in effect for San Diego coastal areas, including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego until 8 p.m. Wednesday, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible.

A high wind warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County deserts, with winds of 35 to 55 mph expected, along with isolated gusts up to 85 mph.

A less serious wind advisory will be in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday in San Diego County valleys, where gusts could reach 45 mph.