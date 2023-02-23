Winter weather threatens to impact San Diego airport schedules

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An airport weather warning has been issued for San Diego International Airport by the National Weather Service today until 5 p.m. for sustained winds of 25 knots or greater and gusts up to 30 knots.

Winds are expected to diminish this afternoon, but gusts of up to 35 knots will likely remain until 5 p.m., according to the NWS. A cold weather system is pushing across the region, bringing gusty winds, rain and unusually low snow levels.

“This system will bring much colder air into southern California for late Tuesday night and Wednesday with the core of the strongest winds across San Diego County,” according to the NWS.

“The strongest winds are expected along the desert slopes of the mountains where the strongest gusts in the San Diego County mountains could be to around 100 mph.”