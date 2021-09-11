Wisconsin man recounts his heroic story in New York from the morning of 9/11

NEW JERSEY (KUSI) – Many regular citizens became heroes that fateful day on September 11, 2001 in the midst of the terrorist attacks.

Hero John Miskulin was one of them.

The American Red Cross named Miskulin one of 10 courageous Americans of 9/11.

Miskulin joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his incredible experience saving 63 people — an entire day care center — on the morning of September 11, 2001.