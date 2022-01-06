With COVID cases on the rise, experts question the use of counting county numbers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID continues to spread rapidly in San Diego County (and across the nation), some health experts say it may not be beneficial to count the number of cases.

Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss whether or not it remains beneficial to count COVID cases.

Counting individual cases is not the best way to measure COVID, Dr. Nanos explained, because we are testing in ways we have never tested before, the doctor added.

This way of counting creates a sense of panic, and with the Omicron variant, we are seeing far milder or asymptomatic cases, and far shorter duration of disease, Dr. Nanos explained.

“There are plenty of people who are getting very sick and hospitalized, so I think those are the numbers we really need to focus on, and that will also help alleviate some public panic because I feel like we’re kind of right back where we were two years ago,” said Dr. Nanos.