With no need to beat heat on Saturday, Aztecs turn to Idaho State strategy

San Diego State kicking off their first game at SnapDragon Stadium in triple digit heat, and ultimately suffering the loss to Arizona.

But that is all being put in the rear view as they gear up for Idaho State in another home game, this time with significantly better weather.

A time for the Aztecs to get back on track on the field and in the eyes of the fans.