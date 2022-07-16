With rising COVID-19 cases, will our kids return to school masked? Sharon McKeeman discusses.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here we go again! When will enough be enough?

With the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants driving up case and hospitalization numbers, San Diego County moved into the “high” COVID-19 activity level Thursday, however unlike Los Angeles County, no indoor mask-wearing mandate has been announced.

Los Angeles is set resume indoor masking on July 29th. One must ask, will we be next?

SDUSD say they will mask their students whenever the county is in the “high tier”. So if this trend continues, students in SDUSD will go back to school masked.

Sharon McKeeman, Co Founder, Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to tell viewers “It is time to not comply and make sure that county and school officials understand our kids will not be masked this school year”.