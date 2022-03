With the rising gas prices, Meals on Wheels is still dedicated to helping feed home-bound seniors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite gas prices rising here in San Diego, dedicated volunteers with Meals on Wheels continue to deliver meals to home-bound seniors across the country.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Brent Wakefield, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County, about the impact of gas prices on the organization and how you can help others in need.