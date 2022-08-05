WNBA star, Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in Russian prison

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – WNBA Star, Brittney Griner, has ben sentenced to nine year in Russian prison.

This comes after being convicted by a Russian court of drug smuggling.

Griner has been in custody for nearly six months, after she was caught with less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at the Moscow airport.

The presiding judge says the court took into account her partial admission of guilt remorse and charitable activities when handing down the sentence.

US Officials say this is a political stunt by the Kremlin.