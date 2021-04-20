Woman, 68, found dead in Glorietta Bay in Coronado





CORONADO (KUSI) – Homicide detectives Tuesday were investigating the death of a 68-year-old woman whose body was found floating in Glorietta Bay in Coronado.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, officers with the Coronado Police Department and Harbor Police Department responded to Glorietta Bay, near the 1900 block of Strand Way, after receiving a report of a body floating in the water, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

A Harbor Police boat found the woman, and personnel on board pulled her from the water, but the woman, identified as 68-year-old Patricia Viola, was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, but “the circumstances warranted further investigation,” the lieutenant said.

Due to contractual agreements, the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation, Seiver said. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and was scheduled to conduct an autopsy Tuesday to determine Viola’s cause and manner of death.