Woman arrested for alleged fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) – A woman who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Vista, then fled the scene, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

Kanoelani Kirskey, 24, of Oceanside, is accused of fatally striking 27- year-old Courtney Terese Dyar at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to the CHP, the victim was walking in the “main lanes” of westbound state Route 78, near Emerald Drive, when she was hit by a white Volkswagen sedan, allegedly driven by Kirskey. CHP officers and Oceanside fire personnel responded and found Dyar, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kirskey allegedly drove off, but was later found at a nearby gas station and arrested, according to the CHP. County jail records do not indicate she was in custody as of Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to call the CHP at 760- 643-3400.