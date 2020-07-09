Woman arrested for allegedly striking SDPD officer with car in Clairemont area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 21-year-old woman who was blasting loud music at a Clairemont gas station was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday morning after allegedly striking a San Diego police officer and two patrol vehicles with her car.

Around 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of woman in a car playing loud music and blocking the driveway to the Chevron station on Balboa Avenue near Genesee Avenue, said San Diego police Sgt. Jessie Holt.

Officers attempted to contact her, but she would not to talk to them and refused to get out of her vehicle, Holt said.

She eventually drove forward and struck two parked patrol vehicles before backing up and driving forward again, the sergeant said. She struck an officer with her vehicle on the way out, but that officer wasn’t injured.

The woman, whose name was not immediately available, ran over a spike strip set up near the gas station and was taken into custody about a block away, Holt said.