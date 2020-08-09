Woman dies in hit-and-run crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday evening in El Cajon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Dehesa and Sycuan roads about 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The details of the collision were not immediately available.

The vehicle that hit the woman left the scene before CHP units arrived, the department reported.

She died at the scene and her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, the CHP said.

A description of the hit-and-run driver and vehicle were not immediately available.