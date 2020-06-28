Woman found dead at bottom of La Jolla cliff

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A woman’s body was found Sunday on the shoreline below cliffs in La Jolla, police said.

At 6:40 a.m., someone found the body about 75 feet below the cliffs near Coast Walk, north of Torrey Pines Road, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Lifeguards recovered the body, which was taken with a Jet Ski to La Jolla Shores, where they met with officials from the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

There was no additional information on the victim, Martinez said.