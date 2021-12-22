Woman found dead, man found disoriented in garage filling with natural gas 

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police announced an investigation Wednesday into the “suspicious” death of a woman found inside a Clairemont Mesa home earlier this week.

The unidentified 52-year-old woman was found dead Monday at a home at 3600 Mount Abbey Avenue, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department, who said it is unknown how or when the woman died, “but she had been deceased for some time” when officers checked the residence.

Police were initially called just before 8:30 p.m. Monday by a neighbor who requested a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found the victim dead and a “disoriented” 84-year-old man inside the home’s garage, where a vehicle was running, filling the garage with exhaust fumes, Brown said. The odor of natural gas also filled the home, according to the lieutenant.

The man and three officers were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide exposure, Brown said. The officers have since been released “in good condition,” while the man was “kept for additional treatment,” the lieutenant said.

The man was described as a resident of the home, while the woman “is believed to be a resident of the home.” Other details regarding their relationship were not disclosed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.