Woman killed in car crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and killing a 20-year-old woman in a hit-and-run, police said Thursday.

El Cajon Police officers found the woman in the roadway near the on- ramp to Interstate 8 on Second Street around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

After citizen reporting, police found a man in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata stopped on the middle of the roadway in the 1300 block of Naranca Avenue with damage to the front end of the vehicle and a traffic signal light hanging from the vehicle, ABC 10 reported.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined the driver was traveling north on Second Street when he left the roadway and struck the victim, who was on the sidewalk. The vehicle continued traveling and collided with a traffic light and street sign before coming to a stop on Naranca Avenue.

Police told the news station that an investigation determined the male driver was under the influence of a narcotic controlled substance at the time of the collision.

He was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified.