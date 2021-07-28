Woman pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – A woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lemon Grove, and sheriff’s deputies Wednesday were investigating.

The incident was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of Broadway, according to Lt. Michelle Craig of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies who responded found the unidentified woman had sustained “serious injuries and died at the scene,” sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Montan said.

Craig said the driver — who stopped further down the road after the pedestrian was struck — was not arrested and was cooperating with authorities.

The unidentified driver was “determined not to be under the influence and was released at the scene,” Montan said.

The sheriff’s Lemon Grove Traffic Division is handling the investigation.