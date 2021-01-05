Woman sees success with Healthy Solutions program through Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Center for Health

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sharp Rees-Stealy patients, who is enrolled in the Healthy Solutions program through Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Center for Health Management, has lost more than half her weight, from 299 to 145 pounds, during the pandemic.

With people making New Year’s resolutions, Angie Abegglen and her Wellness Education Specialist Lauren Elliott joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her tremendous accomplishment.

To sign up for a weight-loss program orientation webinar, individuals can click here or call (858) 505-1400.