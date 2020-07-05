Woman shot and killed following parking lot fight

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A woman was fatally shot following a parking lot fight in the Bonita area, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of shooting at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Cedarwood Road, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

The initial investigation revealed a fight took place between several women in the parking lot before the woman was shot. When deputies arrived, they found people giving the woman CPR, Seiver said.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200 or to call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.