Woman shot in Barrio Logan; shooter remains at-large





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot near Barrio Logan Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dalbergia Street.

Once law enforcement arrived, a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.

What led to the shooting and who shot the woman was unknown at this time, police said.

