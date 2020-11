Woman shot in leg in Lincoln Park neighborhood





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg after she was shot in the Lincoln Park area, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 9 p.m. Monday of a shooting in front of a house on Magnus Way near 47th Street, just east of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.