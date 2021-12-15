Woman trapped in deep water as roads continue to flood in Mission Valley





MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A woman became wrapped in a white BMW sedan when she drove into a blocked-off and flooded area at Hazard Center Road and Mission Center Road in Mission Valley Tuesday night after what many have called the biggest storm of the season.

Water continued rising while the woman called for help from the window of her car.

Fire personnel arrived shortly after and rescued the woman from the vehicle.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Mission Valley with more details.