Woman who died in freak accident on SR-52 ID’d





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities today publicly identified a 72-year-old woman who was killed last week when construction materials fell out of an overturning pickup truck on a Clairemont-area freeway bridge and landed on a vehicle on state Route 52 below.

Karen Cooper of La Jolla was riding in an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV near San Clemente Park when a bag of cement crashed through the windshield and landed on her shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Cooper died at the scene.

The drivers of the SUV and the truck were uninjured. The latter told investigators the pickup overturned after his load shifted on the elevated connector between southbound Interstate 805 and eastbound SR-52, CHP public- affairs Officer Samuel Mendoza said.