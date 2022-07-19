Woman who was killed in SUV crash on I-8 in Alpine identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities have publicly identified a woman who was killed last week when the SUV she was driving crashed on Interstate 8 in her hometown of Alpine.

Bonnie Roth, 35, lost control of the Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons about 8:30 a.m. Friday while she and two passengers, girls ages 3 and 9, were traveling to the west through the rural eastern San Diego County town, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered into an unpaved center median west of Tavern Road, overturned, tumbled down an embankment and came to rest upright on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Roth was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, CHP public- affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Paramedics took the children — who had been riding in the back seat of the SUV, the younger one secured in a car seat and the other wearing a seat belt — to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries.

Officials have not disclosed the relationship between Roth and the girls.