Women begin boot camp for first time ever at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Marine Corps recently began conducting gender integrated training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego.

A news release said, “Beginning February 12, 2021, an integrated company of male and female recruits is scheduled to begin their journey to become Marines at MCRD, after undergoing a two-week COVID-19 quarantine protocol,” the Marine Corps said. “This initial opportunity for male and female recruits to train concurrently at MCRD San Diego will serve as a proof of concept to validate requirements needed to sustain integrated training on the west coast in the future.”

After the completion of boot camp, a group of 60 women will form one of the six platoons that compromise “Lima Company.”

The historical move comes after Congress ordered MCRD to integrate women into its training battalions by 2028.

Captain Ashley Sands oversees three of Lima Company’s six platoons as the Lead Series Commander, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to tell us all about the historical introduction of women.