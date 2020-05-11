Women For Trump’s Carrie Prejean Boller spreads support for President Trump and reopening America





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carrie Prejean Boller knows what it feels like to be victimized for her beliefs, ridiculed for her faith, and disparaged for speaking the truth. A former model, Miss California USA and first runner up in the Miss USA Pageant in 2009, she came under fire for her personal convictions and her courage to exercise her First Amendment freedom of speech.

Her outspoken unabashed support for President Trump is born from her appreciation for his policies to protect the unborn, and foster true empowerment for all women. She is the author of Still Standing and is collaborating on a new book Romance Revival: Unhooking from Hookup Culture and Finding Real Love.

Carrie is proud to serve as an Advisory Board Member for Women for Trump, and joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to tell us all about the growing organizations and what they are doing to spread gather support ahead of the November election.