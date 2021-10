Women in Leadership Luncheon will be held in-person this year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 19th Annual Women in Leadership Luncheon will be held in-person at Viejas Casino this Friday.

The event will recognize community leaders in San Diego County. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney will be emceeing the event. She spoke with Women in Leadership Luncheon Chair Kristine Costa and Rick Wilson, the CEO of San Diego East County Regional Chamber of Commerce.