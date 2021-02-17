Women-owned gun program arms and trains women to fight sexual and domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As sexual assault and domestic violence crimes increase, San Diego County Gun Owners is welcoming any woman in need of assistance in owning firearms, seeking training, and/or would like to apply for a Conceal Carry Weapons Permit (CCW).

These services are a part of their #NotMeSD Movement.

The #NotMeSD program was started in 2019 to pair women up with experienced, gun owning women who help them with buying the gun, getting training, and obtaining a CCW.

The program is designed for women by women and is still run by women.

Desi Bergman, Project Manager for #NotMeSD at SDCGO, joined KUSI to discuss the new initiative.

Bergman is a practiced hand, having been taught how to shoot by her father, a sheriff, when she was young.

In recent years, she has become involved with the firearms community in San Diego and helping women gain the knowledge and skills to be comfortable and confident with their firearms.

Financial support through grants are available to cover the costs for those women who qualify.

To find out more about what #NotMeSD does visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9CRBOr-MOg&feature=youtu.be