Women Warriors to host free screening of the ‘Six Triple Eight’ documentary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 1945, the U.S. Army sent 855 black women from the Women’s Army Corps (WACs) to England and France to clear the backlog of mail in the European Theater of Operations. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, known as the Six Triple Eight, was the only all-black female battalion to serve in Europe during WWII.

Confronted with racism and sexism from their own leadership and troops, they served with honor and distinction completing their mission in six months.

Keshia Javis-Jones’ grandfather served in the Army during WWII and the 6888 were a huge part of his life and always had a part in the stories he told her as she grew up.

In honor of these veterans, the San Diego-based Foundation for Women Warriors is hosting a free screening on Friday, July 17th, 2020 from 6pm – 8pm (PT) of the Six Triple Eight documentary.

For ticket info visit: www.foundationforwomenwarriors.org